The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has issued a shelter in place order for the Southwest Meadows subdivision, located near Royal Oaks Drive- south of Fernley High School.
LCSO says around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, they received multiple reports of a male shooting a firearm in the street and yelling at other people.
When deputies arrived, they say they tried to make contact with the male but he returned to his home and refused to answer.
At this time, police say the male is located inside his residence and trained hostage negotiators are attempting to make contact. SWAT is on standby if needed.
Police tell us they have spoke to all schools in the area and students who take the bus to this subdivision after school will be held at the school until the shelter in place order is removed. They will then be bussed to their regular drop-off locations.
Any further information will be posted here as we get it.