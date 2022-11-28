(November 28, 2022) A 30-day public comment period is open for a Draft Environmental Assessment for the Plan of Operations Amendment (Plan) for the Valmy Development of the Marigold Mine.
The purpose of the development is to mine for gold.
“The proposal would not extend the mine life or change personnel numbers but would provide additional operational flexibility for the currently authorized activities planned through 2037,” said Humboldt River Field Office Manager, Kathleen Rehberg.
The Plan includes open pit expansions, waste rock storage area modifications, a new above-ground powerline, haul road modifications, heap leach pad cell development, the addition of one new process pond, changes to infill disturbance, and changes to other ancillary facilities.
Total new disturbance proposed under the Plan is approximately 1,092 acres. This would result in a total authorized disturbance within the Plan boundary of 9,235.8 acres, with 4,163.7 on public land and 5,072.1 on private land.
Comments can be submitted to BLM_NV_WDO_Marigold_Valmy@blm.gov or mailed to:
Attn: Valmy Development Project
C/O Humboldt River Field Office
5100 East Winnemucca Blvd.
Winnemucca, NV 89445
Comments must be received or postmarked by December 30, 2022.
To view the project documents or submit comments through the project ePlanning site, go to https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/3360a95d/2vQOg0Bv7RGcGzoTYVsSiw?u=https%3A%2F%2Feplanning.blm.gov%2Feplanning-ui%2Fproject%2F2019359%2F510.