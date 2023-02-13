The Humboldt River Field Office has published a Notice of Realty Action in the Federal Register to convey public lands to Humboldt County.
Humboldt County applied under the Recreation and Public Purposes Act of 1926, as amended, which authorizes the BLM to transfer or lease public lands for recreational or public purposes to state and local governments or to qualified nonprofit organizations.
The proposed classification for and conveyance of 240 acres of public lands to the county would allow the county to expand the Humboldt County Shooting Range, a County-managed public range dedicated to shooting sports.
The County would clear two acres to create six new long-range target stands, and the remaining acres would serve as a buffer area and safety corridor behind the targets.
The Humboldt River Field Office analyzed the effects of conveying public lands to Humboldt County and found that no significant impacts would result from this proposed action.
The environmental assessment can be viewed online at https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/51ecd168/HvAYPMWr7RGN-KevYFsSiw?u=https%3A%2F%2Feplanning.blm.gov%2Feplanning-ui%2Fproject%2F2014203%2F510.
There is a 45-day review period for the Federal Register Notice that extends through March 30, 2023.