With the pass being shut down for multiple days, trucks are unable to deliver supplies to all kinds of businesses, leaving lots of empty shelves everywhere.
Sydney Oliver, a Coffeebar Back of the House employee, says, "You know 80 is still closed as of 10 a.m. this morning and 88 via CalTrans, and most of the trucks come through I-80, and when the trucks don't come we don't get things, so with all these consecutive storms these last few weeks it's been really hard for all of us in Reno to get any supplies of any sort."
Oliver says that they've been struggling with supplies since post-pandemic, but now that the highway has been shut down, they can't get anything at all, making the situation even worse.
"But from like an employee standpoint and someone who manages a lot in the kitchen, and you know what we get supply-wise in the kitchen, it's been really difficult because when you don't have one thing, you don't have a lot of things in a restaurant or cafe scene," she says.
Oliver says that the weather has been so bad that Coffeebar's location in Lake Tahoe yesterday had to temporarily close due to unsafe driving conditions, "I know that our company had to close all of our Tahoe stores yesterday completely due to the storm."
She also says their Reno location had a late opening this morning for the same reason, and she's never seen it get this bad before.
"In the two years that I've worked here, it has almost never happened at this company, so I think that it's just a tribute to how bad that snow was up at the higher elevations."
Oliver says that the cost of production has changed a lot with the recent economy, so the lack of supplies just adds another layer of difficulty.