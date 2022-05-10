The Indoor Football League has announced a three-year partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights and Dollar Loan Center to host the IFL National Championship game in Henderson, NV for the 2022-2024 seasons.
This season’s event will take place August 13 at The Dollar Loan Center, the new 5,567-seat arena just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip that is home to the IFL’s Vegas Knight Hawks.
"Bringing the Indoor Football League’s National Championship game to Henderson for the next three years is a huge win for our community and for the IFL. These events bring visitors to our State, boosting our economy and helping keep Nevadans employed," said Governor Sisolak. “More and more of these events are going to come to Nevada, the unequivocal Sports Capital of the World!”
The event formerly known as The United Bowl will be rebranded as The Dollar Loan Center IFL National Championship.
More exciting details surrounding this event, including opportunities to secure tickets, will be announced in the near future.
“This is another giant step forward for our league,” said Commissioner Todd Tryon. “We have had a desire to go with a predetermined site for a couple years now. Given the location, venue, partnerships, title sponsor of Dollar Loan Center and a three-year commitment, the timing was now.”
“It is great to see yet another premier sporting event call the Las Vegas Valley home. The community has embraced the Vegas Knight Hawks and I know our fans will enjoy seeing the best of the IFL compete in our building,” said Vegas Golden Knights President and Co-Chief Executive Officer Kerry Bubolz.
"We have been major fans of Indoor Football since its inception," said Chuck Brennan, Founder and CEO of Dollar Loan Center. “Not only were we able to bring an IFL team to our state-of-the-art new venue in Henderson (Vegas Knight Hawks), but now we are bringing the biggest game of the year to our house for the next three years. Elated would be an understatement from team DLC.”
The winner of the Western Conference and the Eastern Conference championship games will compete to be crowned winner of the 13th IFL Champion. To learn more and reserve tickets go to www.IFLNationalChampionship.com.
(The Office of Governor Sisolak and Indoor Football League assisted with this story)