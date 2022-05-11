Jason Frierson Sworn In as United States Attorney for the District of Nevada

Jason M. Frierson was sworn in today as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada.
Chief U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du administered the oath of office at the Lloyd D. George U.S. Courthouse, attended by judicial officers, agency partners, and Mr. Frierson’s family, friends, and colleagues.
Mr. Frierson is the first African American to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada. He was nominated by President Joseph R. Biden on November 15, 2021, and confirmed by the U.S. Senate on April 27, 2022.
“I am humbled and honored for the opportunity to serve as our district’s U.S. Attorney,” said Mr. Frierson. “I’m also grateful for my family’s support throughout the nomination and confirmation process. Throughout my career, keeping our communities safe has been a top priority. I look forward to fulfilling the Department of Justice’s mission alongside our dedicated, talented Assistant U.S. Attorneys, staff professionals, and law enforcement and community partners. We share a steadfast commitment to upholding the rule of law, preventing violent crime in our neighborhoods, protecting the civil rights of citizens, and seeking justice for victims.”
As the District of Nevada’s chief federal law enforcement officer, Mr. Frierson will lead a team of over 100 prosecutors and staff professionals with offices located in Las Vegas and Reno.
Prior to his appointment as U.S. Attorney, Mr. Frierson most recently served as both the Speaker of the Nevada State Assembly and an Assistant Public Defender in the Clark County Public Defender’s Office. From 2012 to 2014 and from 2017 to 2019, he served as a Chief Deputy District Attorney in the Clark County District Attorney’s Office. Mr. Frierson was a partner at Surratt Law Practice in Las Vegas from 2014 to 2017.
Mr. Frierson earned his J.D. from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, William S. Boyd School of Law in 2001, and his B.S. from the University of Nevada, Reno in 1996. After graduating from law school, Mr. Frierson served as a law clerk for Justice Myron E. Leavitt on the Supreme Court of Nevada from 2001 to 2002.
(The United States Department of Justice assisted with this report)