A CBS affiliate, KLAS 8 News Now in Las Vegas has learned that a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer was killed Friday morning when a steel beam fell on his vehicle on U.S. 95.
Nevada State Police (NSP) says a tractor-trailer carrying equipment was driving south under the 215 when an excavator from the equipment hit a metal beam.
They tell 8 News Now that the beam was a part of the Nevada Highway Department's construction site in the area.
The beam fell onto a car, killing the driver, Detective Justin Terry with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD).
LVMPD says Detective Terry served with the police department for nearly 21 years in a variety of roles.
They said in a tweet Friday, June 10, that Detective Terry was on duty in an unmarked LVMPD vehicle when the tragic accident occurred.
Detective Terry is survived by his wife and two sons, according to LVMPD.
NSP says the driver of the tractor-trailer is cooperating with police and NDOT in an investigation.
(CBS KLAS 8 News Now in Las Vegas and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department assisted with this report)