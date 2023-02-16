The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has arrested a man that stole from a daycare center in Dayton this past weekend. They say several items were stolen from the business.
The burglary occurred at a daycare center in the Dayton area over and Lyon County deputies investigated the burglary on Monday. They were able to identify the suspect as William Zamora.
Today, Feb. 16, deputies located and arrested Zamora. Some stolen property was located and returned to the business.
Zamora faces two counts of commercial burglary and one of parole and probation violation. The burglary charges are held on on $50,000 bail.
LCSO says there is still outstanding stolen property and the investigation is ongoing. If you know anything, contact the LCSO at 775-463-6620 regarding case number 23LY00645.