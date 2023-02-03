The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has identified the man who barricaded himself in his Fernley home after shooting a firearm in the street multiple times earlier this week.
Lakhvir Singh was booked with discharging a weapon where people were present, attempted home invasion, resisting a police officer with a fire arm, discharging a fire arm within a structure.
On Wednesday, February 1, The Lyon County Sheriff's Office issued the shelter in place order for the Southwest Meadows subdivision, located near Royal Oaks Drive- south of Fernley High School around 12:40 p.m. when they received multiple reports of a male shooting a firearm in the street and yelling at other people.
When deputies arrived, they say they tried to make contact with the Singh but he returned to his home and refused to answer.
LCSO says it took a total of about five hours for them to take Singh into custody. SWAT teams shot CS gas into the house multiple times to get Singh out.
Police told us they spoke to all schools in the area and students who take the bus to this subdivision after school will be held at the school until the shelter in place order is removed. They will then be bussed to their regular drop-off locations.