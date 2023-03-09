Today, U.S. Senator Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) led the entire Nevada delegation in a letter urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to utilize all tools and powers at its disposal to assist Nevada farmers and ranchers impacted by extreme winter weather.
Northern Nevada has seen multiple record breaking storms this winter. To date, the Eastern Nevada Basin has received 210% of its average yearly snowfall.
Prolonged blizzard and winter conditions have caused major travel disruptions throughout the state, limited access to food sources, severe livestock stress, and increased livestock mortality.
“We write to you today regarding ongoing winter weather conditions in the Mountain West region, as well as the severe impact that it is having on farmers and ranchers in Nevada,” wrote the lawmakers.
“The Departments of Agriculture from four Western states, including Nevada, recently sent you a letter to request assistance with supplemental feed or water, snow removal, and the consideration of expanded eligibility for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) programs,” they continued.
They concluded,“It is imperative that USDA disaster programs continue to respond to the challenges that Nevada farmers and ranchers face.”
The letter is signed by Senator Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and Representatives Mark Amodei (R-Nev.-02), Dina Titus (D-Nev.- 01), Susie Lee (D-Nev.-03), and Steven Horsford (D-Nev.-04).
The full text of the letter can be found below.