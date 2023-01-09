(January 9, 2023) The Mono County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is urging county residents and visitors to be prepared for the upcoming storm. The National Weather Service (NWs) predicts impressive snowfall and rain through the Eastern Sierra over the coming days.
The incoming storm system has the potential to bring flooding and avalanches to Mono County.
Sand is available at various locations throughout the county at no charge.
Chris Mokracek, OEM Director, advises residents and visitors living in avalanche prone areas to prepare for evacuation should weather conditions deteriorate.
Flooding Preparation Flooding is a possibility, and sand is available at the following locations (bring a shovel):
- June Lake Community Center
- Lee Vining Airport
- Chalfant Fire Station
- Bridgeport Yard
- Benton Road Shop
- Mammoth Lakes Public Works
Local avalanche experts are growing more concerned with each storm that hits the Eastern Sierra.
Given the NWS recent report, residents and visitors are encouraged to take the following actions to prepare for possible avalanche conditions:
- Prepare a "go bag"
- Money
- Medications, medical records, glasses, contacts, etc.
- Personal belongings
- Food/water
- Documentation, identification
- Arrange lodging
- Prepare transportation
- Fuel up
- Arrange carpooling
- Identify/secure alternative transportation
- Monitor weather/avalanche conditions
Details on avalanches warning signs, safety, and resources can be accessed here.
The Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center’s Backcountry Avalanche Forecast can be accessed here.