(January 12, 2023) Even as we experience a break in the weather today, the Mono County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is urging residents and visitors to be READY Mono and prepare for another series of storms as the National Weather Service (NWS) predicts impressive snowfall and rain throughout the Eastern Sierra over the next week.
Flooding Preparation Flooding is a possibility, and sand is available at the following locations (bring a shovel):
- June Lake Community Center
- Lee Vining Airport
- Chalfant Fire Station
- Bridgeport Yard
- Benton Road Shop
- Mammoth Lakes Public Works
- Walker Road Shop
- Long Valley Fire Station
Local avalanche experts are growing more concerned with each storm that hits the Eastern Sierra.
Given the NWS recent report, residents and visitors are encouraged to take the following actions to prepare for possible avalanche conditions:
- Prepare a "go bag"
- Money
- Medications, medical records, glasses, contacts, etc.
- Personal belongings
- Food/water
- Documentation, identification
- Arrange lodging
- Prepare transportation
- Fuel up
- Arrange carpooling
- Identify/secure alternative transportation
- Monitor weather/avalanche conditions
Details on avalanches warning signs, safety, and resources can be accessed here.
The Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center’s Backcountry Avalanche Forecast can be accessed here.