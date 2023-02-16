As western states are experiencing significant winter weather conditions following extended drought, livestock producers are facing high levels of supplemental feed needed for longer periods to sustain herds, according to the Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA).
Nevada, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming are among states calling upon the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency (FSA) to consider relief programs.
“We have seen a significant amount of persistent snow and colder temperatures leaving many of Nevada’s livestock producers with limited options to transport animals or feed,” said NDA Director J.J. Goicoechea.
Nevada has experienced multiple years of sustained drought with FSA offering programs for disaster assistance to those impacted. Past drought conditions led to a lack of hay and other supplemental feed going into winter.
Limited feed resources at increased costs and high fuel prices are compounding the problem and creating significant increases in operation expenses.
As the winter season has impacted western states with severe storms, producers are facing limited grazing options, flooding, snow and ice. Many herds have been trucked out of traditional winter grazing areas or liquidated completely. The NDA says access due to drifting snow is hampering efforts to reach and remove remaining livestock in some areas.
“Our livestock producers and animals are struggling right now,” said NDA Director Goicoechea. “I hope that FSA will consider our letter and continue to be flexible and supportive with programs that support the industry.”
