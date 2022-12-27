Nevada DMV Implements New Laws and Requirements on January 1

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is letting Nevada drivers know of new traffic laws being implemented on the first of the new year.
There are new requirements regarding classic vehicle insurance and registration and an update on the criminalization process, or more so the decriminalization of traffic offenses.
Assembly Bill 116 (AB116) decriminalizes many misdemeanor traffic offenses effective January 1, 2023.
It applies to minor offenses such as speeding, cell phone use and seat belt violations. Serious offenses such as DUI and driving without a license remain criminal.
AB 116 makes only minor changes in law enforcement procedures during a traffic stop. Officers may continue to detain, search and arrest drivers as appropriate under existing laws. However, courts may then treat the citation as a civil infraction rather than a criminal offense.
Under current law, a cited driver is subject to a fine and possible jail time if convicted. A driver who fails to appear in court or pay a fine is automatically subject to a bench warrant, possible arrest and a driver's license suspension.
Under the new laws, drivers have up to 90 days to respond to a citation. If the court finds the driver committed the infraction, the driver is subject only to a civil penalty of $500 maximum plus administrative assessments and fees. Delinquent payments may be collected by the local city or county for up to 10 years. Courts may order a driver's license suspension for delinquent payments.
All outstanding bench warrants for decriminalized offenses will be canceled effective 1/1/2023. Driver's license suspensions for a delinquent fine, administrative assessment, fee or restitution were canceled 10/1/2022 under separate legislation (SB 219). Other license revocations for DUI and suspensions for traffic offenses remain in effect until the driver completes reinstatement.
Cited drivers may dispute the citation in the court of jurisdiction. Courts may reduce penalties, order drivers to attend traffic school and/or require community service in lieu of a monetary assessment. Courts will notify the DMV when a driver is determined to have committed a civil infraction. The infraction will appear on the driver history record. The DMV point system is unchanged. Multiple civil infractions can lead to a driver's license suspension.
AB 116 lists a number of traffic offenses that will remain criminal misdemeanors.
Here is a partial list: driving under the influence and open container violations, driving without a valid license, leaving the scene of a crash, failure to stop and render aid, failure to stop for an emergency vehicle, violations involving flaggers, tampering with a traffic control device or sign and any traffic offense committed while the driver is under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.
Drivers should check with the court of jurisdiction over their citation for the exact procedure and details of each case. See the following pages on nvcourts.gov:
Please refer to the text of AB 116 (linked here) for details of these new laws and seek legal advice if needed. Sections 24 to 36.7 outline the procedures that law enforcement and courts will follow.
Onto new requirements for classic vehicle insurance, beginning in 2023, owners of vehicles with Classic Vehicle, Classic Rod, or Old Timer license plates will be required to carry classic or antique vehicle insurance.
Owners who do not meet the requirements will have to obtain a different license plate style and a smog check if needed.
- You must show the Declarations page from your insurance policy as proof that the vehicle is covered by Nevada liability insurance that is specifically designated for classic or antique vehicles and meets the minimum liability coverage. You must submit this at your next renewal or at the time you first obtain plates.
- The vehicle may not be used as general transportation, driven more than 5,000 miles per year or used in any commercial capacity
- The vehicle may be driven in club activities, exhibitions, tours, parades or similar activities or for maintenance
- Vehicles that meet these requirements are exempt from emissions testing if the owner also completes an Odometer Certification for Emissions Exemption Form (EC 018).
- Renewals may be completed in person, by mail or by fax at (775) 684-4797. Complete a Payment Authorization Form (ADM 205) for mail or fax renewals. Original plates must be obtained in person.
If you do not meet these requirements, you must obtain a different plate style and an emissions inspection if needed.
These requirements apply to all vehicles with Classic Vehicle, Classic Rod or Old Timer plates regardless of location or whether they are subject to emissions testing.
These are new laws passed during the 2021 Nevada Legislature. See Assembly Bill 349.
Visit here for more information: https://dmv.nv.gov/platesclassic.htm