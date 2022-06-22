Nevada officials are extending the free lunch program put into place during the pandemic for another year.
On June 21, the Interim Finance Committee approved using American Rescue Plan dollars to pay for the meals at all public schools during the 2022-23 school year-- at a cost of $75 million.
In a statement on Twitter, Governor Steve Sisolak called it a "big step for Nevada families."
To ensure students are set up to succeed, we are investing $75 million to ensure universal free school meals for all Nevada’s public schools during the next year. This ensures Nevada families won’t need to pay out of pocket for school meals. @NVAgriculture @NevadaReady— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) June 21, 2022
2 News reached out to the Washoe County School District who said this:
The District is glad to learn of the approval of funding by the state of Nevada to continue providing free meals for students. However, we are awaiting guidance from the Nevada Department of Agriculture to determine how students will access meals for the upcoming school year. Once that information is provided, we will communicate with families.