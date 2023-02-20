Nevada Gas Prices are Increasing

According to a Gasbuddy survey, average gasoline prices in Nevada have risen 11.4 cents per gallon in the last week.
Venkata Daram, Reno resident, says, "I mean the gas prices should have been low because the cost of living is very high right now. All the grocery prices are high. You know I have to think about spending some money to take my son out, I'm thinking about it because I don't have enough money in the pocket."
Gasbuddy shows Nevada is averaging $4.12 per gallon. Although some people may be stressing about the price increase, one gentlemen actually wants them to go higher.
Bill Stiles, California resident, says, "I think gasoline needs to be $15, $20 dollars a gallon to get all these cars off the road, force the government to make mass transit that actually work, because if you want to save the planet and see your little grand-kiddies grow up..."
Stiles says that with the continuation of little public transportation and more cars on the road, nothing will change. He says he believes that gas prices should go astronomically higher, forcing people to push for more public transportation, but not everyone agrees with Stiles.
Cody Milne, Truckee resident, "I wish there was something we could do to change it, you know, especially with Truckee being 30 minutes away from Reno and the gas prices just being like a $2 difference which is absolutely absurd."
Milne says he will drive all the way from Truckee to Reno just for the cheaper gas, but even then, it's too expensive and burns the miles on his truck. Residents are saying that the high gas prices are forcing them to reconsider other financial priorities.
Venkata Daram, Reno resident, "I have to cut down on my grocery bills, or any amenities that I can think of because every penny matters when things are high like that."
