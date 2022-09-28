September 9, 2022 marked one year since the last fatal crash within the Tonopah district of the Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP).
This milestone was achieved through the hard work and dedication of State Troopers, along with partners at the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office.
While highway traffic fatalities continue to rise, the Troopers and Deputies that patrol these extremely rural portions of the state are dedicated to promoting safety on Nevada Highways by providing law enforcement traffic services to the motoring public.
The Nevada Highway Patrol, Tonopah District encompasses state highways within Nye County and Esmeralda County. These highways include US95 from Redlich Summit to Lida Junction, US6 from the Mineral/Esmeralda County line to mile marker 100 in Nye County, State Route 376 from Tonopah to Carvers, as well as several other secondary highways.
The Tonopah District operates under the leadership of Sergeant Loy Hixson.