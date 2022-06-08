Nevada State Police have seized almost 18 pounds of methamphetamine after a traffic stop in White Pine County.
On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at approximately 8:30 a.m., a Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Trooper initiated a traffic stop on US-93 near mile marker 82 near McGill, Nevada.
The vehicle stopped was a white 2021 Toyota Camry passenger car. They were pulled over for traveling above the posted speed limit.
During his investigation, the Trooper identified possible criminal activity and obtained a warrant to search the vehicle.
The Trooper subsequently located approximately 17.7 pounds of suspected methamphetamine concealed in a diaper box located inside the trunk of the vehicle.
Both adult male occupants, Ismael Zapata, 40-years-old, and Juan Negrete, 42-years-old, of Pasadena, California were placed under arrest and transported to the White Pine County Jail.
Zapata and Negrete were charged with Trafficking a Schedule One Controlled Substance over 400 grams, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, and Transporting a Controlled Substance.
Bail was set at $500,000 for each subject.
(Nevada State Police assisted with this report.)