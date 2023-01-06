Today marks two years since the nation saw violence overtake the U.S. Capitol.
In a speech, President Joe Biden thanked the law enforcement and election officials working that day. "You held the line that day. And what was on the line was our democracy. And history will remember your names... will remember your courage, will remember your bravery."
Members of Congress also gathered to mark the anniversary. In a ceremony, the names of the officers who died as a result of the insurrection were read. A moment of silence followed, in tribute to the 140 officers who were seriously hurt.
Nevada lawmakers are also weighing in on the day.
Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen gave her remarks about the insurrection on Twitter:
Today marks two years since the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. I will forever be grateful to the brave men and women of the Capitol Police and local law enforcement agencies who risked their lives to protect our democracy, our institutions, and our way of life. I hope January 6th will continue to serve as a reminder of just how fragile our democracy can be, and renew our resolve to always defend against ongoing attempts to undermine it.
Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto also released a statement (below) regarding the anniversary.
We cannot and will not forget the violent attack on our democracy and law enforcement on January 6. On this hard day for our nation, I am thinking of the brave police officers who stood up to the mob and continue to protect us every day. My thoughts are with the families of the officers who lost their lives as a result of the attack. January 6 reminded us that we must stand together as Democrats and Republicans to protect our democracy. I appreciate the work of so many people in Nevada, from voters to election officials to poll observers, who have ensured our elections remain safe and secure. I’ll continue to fight for democracy and make sure our government works for Nevada.
Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee released the following statement:
Two years ago, a deadly assault was waged on the U.S. Capitol, Congress, and our country. The insurrection was an attack on democracy itself and the peaceful transfer of power. As we remember January 6th, I remain grateful for the heroic officers who protected the Capitol. We remember the five police officers who lost their lives and honor the more than 140 who were injured as they defended our democracy. We must ensure that we never see such an attack on our Capitol again. That’s why the bipartisan January 6th Select Committee has worked tirelessly to follow the facts, uncover the truth, and prevent another attack on our Capitol. I urge my colleagues, both Republicans and Democrats, to follow the recommendations of this committee, so that those responsible are brought to justice and we can ensure that this dark chapter of our history is never repeated.
KTVN has also reached out to Nevada Congressman Mark Amodei for a statement about the anniversary.
His office tells us Congressman Amodei has been on the legislative floor for most of the afternoon, but they are working on gathering a statement.
That will be posted here when acquired.