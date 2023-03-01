Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar reports an increase of 11,468 active registered voters during the month of February 2023 as compared to January 2023.
The total number of active registered voters in Nevada is 1,863,360 an increase of 0.62%.
Democratic Party active registered voters statewide increased by 1,253 (0.21%). Republican Party active registered voters statewide increased by 1,027 (0.19%).
Nonpartisan active registered voters increased by 8,481 (1.51%), Independent American Party active registered voters increased by 624 (0.77%), and Libertarian Party of Nevada active registered voters increased by 103 (0.64%).
Active registered voters from a compilation of “other” minor political parties decreased by 20 (-0.05%).
Of the 1,863,360 active registered voters in Nevada:
- 599,322 are Democrats (32.16%);
- 553,598 are Republicans (29.71%);
- 570,454 are Nonpartisan (30.61%);
- 81,223 are members of the Independent American Party (4.36%);
- 16,288 are members of the Libertarian Party of Nevada (0.87%); and
- 42,475 are members of other minor political parties (2.28%).
Of the 11,468 new registrations, approximately 8,692, or 76% of registrations, were conducted online using the Nevada Online Voter Application (NOVA).
You can visit RegisterToVote.NV.gov to register to vote or update your current registration information.
The latest voter registration breakdown can be found under the Elections tab at www.NVSOS.gov or by clicking here.