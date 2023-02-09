As the legislative session continues in Carson City, state democratic leaders are introducing a bill aimed at protecting abortion providers and out-of-state patients seeking abortions.
Senate Bill 131 would codify an executive order that was issued by former Governor Steve Sisolak in June 2022. According to lawmakers, the legislation would prohibit Nevada from extraditing someone charged in another state for providing or helping with an abortion.
It would also prohibit agencies from helping investigations in other states about abortions provided in Nevada.
State health care licensing boards would also be prevented from disciplining a person for providing legal reproductive health care services.
“Nevadans overwhelmingly support the right to choose, and we want health care providers and patients to know that they are safe and welcome here in Nevada,” said Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro. She continued, “Across the country, states are enacting draconian abortion bans, stripping people of reproductive healthcare, and threatening to prosecute providers for healthcare performed beyond their borders. As a result, we must strengthen our legal protections for health care providers and the patients who are now forced to come to Nevada to seek care.”