Nevada State Police are investigating the scene on U.S. 50 near Nye Lane in Carson City after a pedestrian died trying to cross the highway.
It happened around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.
A car traveling eastbound struck the pedestrian as they were trying to cross U.S. 50. The pedestrian was confirmed dead on scene. Their identity has not been confirmed.
The driver of the car who struck the pedestrian stayed on scene and cooperated with police.
Nevada State Police say they will be on scene until around 10 p.m. Thursday night investigating. Traffic is moving slowly.