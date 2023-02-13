Senator Jacky Rosen today announced that Nevada will receive $18.9 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to protect the state’s drinking water from perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which are highly toxic, long-lasting chemicals.
Senator Rosen notes that high levels of PFAS contamination have previously been found at Creech and Nellis Air Force Bases.
“We must be proactive to ensure that all Nevadans have access to clean, safe drinking water, free from contaminants like PFAS and other harmful chemicals,” said Senator Rosen.
“This funding, which I helped secure through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will go toward protecting our state’s public water systems and the health and wellbeing of our communities.”