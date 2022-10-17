The area's first regional K9 event was held this last Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Fuji Park.
It brought in 28 K9 teams from eight different agencies throughout Northern Nevada.
Those dog teams competed in four events, including drug detection, explosive detection, agility, and suspect apprehension; all primary specialties of the four-legged partners.
Providing a competitive edge to the event also allowed for agencies to intermingle, share ideas, and learn from one another.
Winners in each event are listed below:
Detection – Narcotics:
1st – K9 Drax & Officer Jones (Reno)
2nd – K9 Blue & Deputy Pullen (Carson)
3rd – K9 Rone & Officer Schwartl (Reno)
Detection – Explosives:
1st – K9 Orcan & Officer Dunbar (Reno Airport)
2nd – K9 Duke & Officer Perthel (Nevada State Police)
Agility:
1st – K9 Ava & Deputy Harris (Washoe)
2nd – K9 Borris & Deputy Hawley (Lyon)
3rd – K9 Blady & Deputy Galvin (Lyon)
Apprehension:
1st – K9 Benny & Deputy Windsor (Douglas)
2nd – K9 Drax & Officer Jones (Reno)
3rd – K9 Ava & Deputy Harris (Washoe)