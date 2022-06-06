June 6 Update:
NV Energy filed today its legally required triennial general rate review application with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN) that seeks the first general rate increase for northern Nevada customers in more than a decade.
The filing requests an overall increase of 9.7 percent in the company’s funding to operate its business and support the installation of infrastructure for new growth and system reliability investments. The impact of this change will vary by customer rate class. If approved as filed, the average residential customer in northern Nevada will see an increase of 8.12 percent, or $8.71, on their monthly bill effective January 1, 2023. No rate change will occur until after a public review process occurs before the PUCN, which is the government agency that sets all rates charged by NV Energy.
