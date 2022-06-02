NV Energy customers may see a rate increase on their energy bill starting in 2023.
According to an email sent out to NV Energy customers, on Monday, June 6, the company will be asking the Public Utilities Commission for the first general rate increase for northern Nevada in over a decade.
The email says this:
"If the rate review is approved as filed, the average residential customer in northern Nevada will see an increase of 8.12 percent, or $8.71, on their monthly bill effective January 1, 2023. No rate change will occur until after a public review process occurs before the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada."
We will bring you any developments on this story as we get them.