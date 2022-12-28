One person is in a local hospital after being shot in Carson City Wednesday evening.
Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong tells us that two pedestrians were arguing on the corner of East William and North Stewart Street around 5:35 p.m. when one of them took out a semi-automatic pistol and shot the other in the chest.
The victim along with his 17-year-old son and son's friend were walking on the sidewalk of William Street when, for unknown reason, they had contact with the 19-year-old suspect which turned into an argument.
Sheriff Furlong says detectives were around the scene at the time, so the suspect was immediately taken into custody.
Sheriff Furlong says the suspect did have an identification card from Texas.
The victim was transported via Care Flight to Renown. The victim's condition at the time of transport was critical.
There is no current threat to the Carson City community. At the time of this writing, detectives are on scene investigating the incident.
Anyone who may have information regarding this incident, including vehicle dash cameras, is asked to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office at 775-887-COPS (2677).
Any more developments on this story will be posted here.