The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is inviting governmental and non-profit organizations to apply for federal transportation funds available through the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP).
Through April 14, applications will be accepted for non-traditional, community-based transportation projects that improve safety, expand travel choices, and enhance the transportation experience.
Eligible projects include planning, design, and construction of the following type of improvements:
- Bicycle, pedestrian, and non-motorized transportation facilities
- Traffic calming, lighting, and safety-related infrastructure
- ADA accessibility improvements
- Turnouts, overlooks, and scenic view areas
- Preservation of historic transportation facilities
- Recreational trails and rails to trails
- Safe Routes to School (SRTS) infrastructure and coordination
- Vulnerable road user safety assessments
- Vegetation management and removal of outdoor advertising
- Environmental mitigation related to storm water, water pollution prevention, wildlife crossings, and habitat connectivity
- Community improvement activities
- Micro-mobility projects, including bike and scooter share
Governmental and transportation agencies, tribal governments, school districts and individual schools and non-profit organizations can submit applications.
The Federal Highway Administration (FHA) funding, administered by NDOT, covers up to 95 percent of project-related costs, with the remaining five percent provided by project sponsors as a local match.
TAP projects are selected via a competitive scoring process.
For detailed information regarding eligibility, scoring criteria and application instructions, visit dot.nv.gov and search “Transportation Alternatives.”