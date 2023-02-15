Nevada Department of Transportation
The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is inviting governmental and non-profit organizations to apply for federal transportation funds available through the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP).

Through April 14, applications will be accepted for non-traditional, community-based transportation projects that improve safety, expand travel choices, and enhance the transportation experience.

Eligible projects include planning, design, and construction of the following type of improvements:

  • Bicycle, pedestrian, and non-motorized transportation facilities
  • Traffic calming, lighting, and safety-related infrastructure
  • ADA accessibility improvements
  • Turnouts, overlooks, and scenic view areas
  • Preservation of historic transportation facilities
  • Recreational trails and rails to trails
  • Safe Routes to School (SRTS) infrastructure and coordination
  • Vulnerable road user safety assessments
  • Vegetation management and removal of outdoor advertising
  • Environmental mitigation related to storm water, water pollution prevention, wildlife crossings, and habitat connectivity
  • Community improvement activities
  • Micro-mobility projects, including bike and scooter share

Governmental and transportation agencies, tribal governments, school districts and individual schools and non-profit organizations can submit applications. 

The Federal Highway Administration (FHA) funding, administered by NDOT, covers up to 95 percent of project-related costs, with the remaining five percent provided by project sponsors as a local match.

TAP projects are selected via a competitive scoring process.

For detailed information regarding eligibility, scoring criteria and application instructions, visit dot.nv.gov and search “Transportation Alternatives.”

