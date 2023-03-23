U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto today showed their support for the announcement of more than $5 million to Boulder City and Carson City airports to help improve their safety and efficiency.
The funding comes from federal grants, with $1.4 million used to install new landing systems at Carson City Airport and $3.8 million to repair taxiways at Boulder City Airport.
“Nevada’s regional airports serve as gateways to our communities and are critical for our travel and tourism economy,” said Senator Rosen. “I’m proud to announce these investments to improve conditions at these airports and increase safety.”
“Our travel and tourism economy relies on safe, efficient airports, which is why I’ve always pushed to deliver support for these critical infrastructure upgrades in our state,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “This grant funding will help airports across the state improve the travel experience for the millions of passengers who pass through our airports each year.”