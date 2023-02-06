Legislators gathered Monday to start off Nevada's 82nd legislative session. They will have four months to set statewide policies and they have $11-billion from the general fund to set the budget.
Newly elected Republican Governor Joe Lombardo will have to work with democratic majorities in both chambers.
A shared priority for the Governor and legislative democrats is public safety, but how they want to go about it differs. Both want to provide more resources to law enforcement to do their jobs in an increasingly complex world, but Governor Lombardo and republican lawmakers want to get tougher on crime in communities and schools.
In his State of the State address, Gov. Lombardo said he wants to remove the handcuffs from teachers and administrators who want to address disruptive students.
"We need to make sure that our teachers can teach, and that the students have a chance to learn, and not be disrupted. The teachers don't feel threatened by individuals. We've had numerous stories particularly to the south of teachers being assaulted. Teachers not feeling comfortable or safe in their own classrooms. That cannot exist if you want to have an educational system,” said Assembly Minority Leader P.K. O’Neill.
Democrats are putting their focus on gun violence through what they call common sense gun regulations.
They also hold up smart on crime legislation that would work on de-criminalizing and destigmatizing mental illness and substance use disorder, investing in critical areas such as mental health and public education.
"People need to be safe in the school buildings. Not just be safe, but feel safe. A matter of fact I have the (study) that's about student behavior as it relates to safety of primarily educators but also students in the schools. I think it's an important issue, you have to keep people safe sure. Now how you get there, that might be where we disagree a little bit, what's the best way to get there,” said Assemblywoman Angie Taylor.
The legislators have 119 days to put forward bills and work through them.