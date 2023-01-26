(January 26, 2023) U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto today announced that Nevada State College will receive $1, 218,626 to train school counselors, social workers, psychologists, and other mental health professionals to provide school-based mental health services in Nevada.
Senator Cortez Masto says she led the effort to include these funds in the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act that was signed into law last year in order to address the acute shortage of mental health professionals in Nevada schools.
Senator Cortez Masto also recently secured $1,337,000 to help Nevada State College construct a mental health care clinic that will provide services for Clark County School District students and their families.
“Investing in our kids’ mental health has always been one of my top priorities, and I secured historic funding to increase the number of mental health professionals in schools across Nevada,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “These resources will help us support our students, keeping them safe in the classroom and in our communities.”