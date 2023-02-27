U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has announced $783,252 headed to tribal communities in Nevada for the preservation of cultural sites and traditions.
The funding was awarded through the National Park Service to ensure tribes and communities across the country can preserve their unique customs, languages and cultures.
Senator Cortez Masto also announced $1,037,725 for Nevada state preservation grants to help preserve historic properties across the state.
The awards will be distributed as follows:
- $108,783 to the Duckwater Shoshone Tribe of the Duckwater Reservation
- $113,189 to the Moapa Band of Paiute Indians of Moapa River Indian Reservation
- $102,078 to the Paiute-Shoshone Tribe of the Fallon Reservation and Colony
- $128,937 to the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe
- $104,721 to the Reno Sparks Indian Colony
- $125,569 to the Walker River Paiute Tribe of the Walker River Reservation
- $99,975 to the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California