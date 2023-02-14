Over the last several months, sheriff’s deputies for the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office have seen an increase in the fentanyl drug trafficking in White Pine County.
The sheriff's office says they've had two major arrests.
On January 7, a deputy stopped a vehicle for traffic violation on US 93. WPCSO says during the deputy's investigation, he found 1,478.2 grams of fentanyl, 2 grams of methamphetamine, and 15.12 grams of cocaine inside the car.
The driver, now identified as a suspect, was identified as Nathaniel J. Murray of Flagstaff, Arizona. He was arrested for trafficking a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Murray is being held on $25,000 bail.
The second arrest happened on February 10. During a traffic stop on US 93, a deputy deployed his sheriff's office K-9 who alerted him that there was an illegal controlled substance inside the vehicle.
Deputies searched the car and found 167.3 grams of fentanyl.
Two occupants of the car identified as Gloriany R. Tellez and Julio C. Espinoza-Araiza both of West Valley City, Utah were arrested for trafficking a controlled substance.
Each are being held on $50,000 bail.
The Eastern Nevada Narcotics task force and Nevada State Police helped with the arrests.