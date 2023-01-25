An investigation is underway after a shooting in Carson City hospitalizes two juveniles Tuesday night.
The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. near Carmine Street and Airport Road.
Police got multiple calls of shots fired in the area - when they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.
Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong tells 2 News that two juveniles suffered serious injuries.
"We were able to locate two victims - one on Carmine shot in the legs, another on Concord he had been severely shot in the upper body area."
The sheriff says both were taken to a hospital in Reno, one by air and one by ground. Police think the whole thing started behind a drug store on Carmine Street.
Multiple agencies are working on this case.