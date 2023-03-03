Mono City, Bridgeport, the Conway Ranch area, and anyone living along the U.S. 395 corridor from just north of Lee Vining to Bridgeport are still without power due to avalanche damage to a Southern California Edison (SCE) transmission line located above Mono Lake.
However, the County says once U.S. 395 opened north of Bridgeport and a route (for residents only) was approved over Conway Summit, residents have been getting a steady supply of food, water, fuel, and other necessities via snowcat, and even a helicopter drop of supplies for Mono City, including Meals Ready to Eat (MREs).
SR 167 is not open to the public.
County, state and Nevada officials are working to get an escort set up for for those who wish to leave Mono City and the area tonight and tomorrow.
There is also heavy poconip fog in the area tonight.
Bridgeport is also still without power, but there is access to Bridgeport from the north via U.S. 395.