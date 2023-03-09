The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the State of Nevada have launched a new pilot program to connect Veterans in rural areas with telehealth and mental health resources.
The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) posted flyers at rest areas across Nevada to help connect Veterans to VA resources while they are traveling.
The flyers share information about Veterans’ telehealth options, the closest VA location, and the Veterans Crisis Line (Veterans can call 988 and Press 1) -- empowering Veterans to access care based on their emergent, urgent, or routine health care needs.
The VA collaborated with the State of Nevada after seeing successful efforts in states across the Rocky Mountain region.
"We are excited to collaborate with VA to share information about health care options for Veterans at more than 30 rest areas across the state,” said NDOT Director Tracy Larkin Thomason. “As a major travel corridor for both the Southwest and Mountain West, we believe this is a unique opportunity to reach the thousands of individuals who utilize our rest areas daily. Many drivers and their family members could benefit from services like VA Telehealth, and we are proud to play a small part in getting the word out.”
“To expand services from VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System (VASNHCS) to Veterans who are traveling to or through Nevada means we can continue serving America’s heroes with the world class healthcare they deserve." said VASNHCS Executive Director Kevin Amick.
After rolling out the project in Nevada, the VA plans to continue the initiative in other states.