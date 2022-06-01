Nevada State Police crews responded to a scene of a two-vehicle crash on US 95 north of Winnemucca around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon.
Police tell us the crash happened on US 95 near the SR 290 junction, 23 miles north of Winnemucca.
A silver pick up truck with a U-Haul trailer was traveling southbound on the 95 when the driver crossed the center lane and struck a maroon Chevy truck traveling in the northbound lanes.
The driver of the silver pick-up truck, an adult male, was pronounced deceased on scene, his identity has not yet been released.
NSP says impairment is suspected in the crash, but they are running a full investigation.
Police say travel lanes on US 95 were closed for about three hours due to the crash, but NDOT is directing travel Wednesday night as crews continue to clean up the crash. All lanes are open.