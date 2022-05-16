The Vegas Golden Knights have fired coach Peter DeBoer after they missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.
General manager Kelly McCrimmon says the front office believes a new coach would put the team in the best position to succeed next season.
Vegas failed to qualify for the playoffs after a barrage of injuries compounded by salary cap problems wreaked havoc on the lineup.
DeBoer coached the Golden Knights for 2 1/2 seasons after being named to replace Gerard Gallant in January 2020.
They reached the playoffs the previous two years and lost one round before the Stanley Cup Final each time.
"We would like to thank Pete DeBoer for his commitment to the Vegas Golden Knights over the past three seasons," said Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon. "Since joining the organization, Pete and his staff have guided us through some of the most unique and challenging circumstances we've witnessed since our franchise entered the NHL. After lengthy discussions over the last two weeks, we believe that a new coach will put us in the best position to succeed next season."
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
