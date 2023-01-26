WM of Nevada is providing nearly $25,000 in donations to three Northern Nevada nonprofits to help increase workforce development opportunities, support veterans and provide critical financial support to local food pantries.
“WM is so much more than a company providing environmental solutions - we are leading the way for a sustainable future with a commitment to help the communities where we live and work ,” said Kendra Kostelcky, WM’s Northern Nevada public sector services manager. “The organizations we are supporting today will help build a stronger future for Lyon and Storey counties.”
Waste Management provided these donations:
- $12,000 to the Healthy Communities Coalition of Lyon and Storey Counties to help provide resources for their food pantries.
- $10,000 to Jobs for Nevada Graduates to support students in northern Nevada.
- $2,500 to the SAVE Protect Foundation to help veterans and their families with essential needs.
“WM’s support means that we’ll help more students build the skills to thrive in the future, whether they are entering the workforce after high school graduation or furthering their education through college/university or trade school,” said Dr. Rene Cantu, Executive Director of Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates. “We are deeply grateful to WM for their generosity and support of our students.”