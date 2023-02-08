Western Nevada College Recognized as Purple Heart College

Western Nevada College (WNC) continued its support and respect for veterans Wednesday by introducing the first of six Purple Heart parking spaces designated for its three campuses.
WNC becomes the second college in Nevada to provide Purple Heart parking spaces. To celebrate this occasion, WNC held a ceremony to honor Purple Heart veterans and those who have died while selflessly serving their country.
The ceremony included WNC President Dr. J. Kyle Dalpe and Veterans Resource Center Coordinator John Jacobson presenting the college’s Purple Heart College proclamation to Ken Santor, a Purple Heart veteran who fought in the Korean War.
President Dalpe told the audience that WNC currently serves 194 veterans and is elated that Western has reopened its decade-old Veterans Resource Center after it closed during the health pandemic.
“Having someone to lead these efforts, not only for the center itself, for events like today allows WNC to focus on veterans who have served and sacrificed. To all of our active military members, thank you for your service and all of you who have made this ceremony happen to champion our veterans, thank you!”
Jacobson talked about Western being responsive to help active military members and veterans, as well as their families.
“It is the firm belief of Western Nevada College that it is not nearly enough to thank our veterans for their selfless service to this great nation but to accept every opportunity to show them our appreciation with intentional actions,” Jacobson said. “We are dedicated to serving our active military members, veterans and their families to make sure that they can achieve their educational goals. It is with great honor that every year in observance of this achievement, Western Nevada College will recognize Jan. 27 as a day of remembrance in recognition for those who have received the Purple Heart medal.”
Four Purple Heart parking spaces will be available near the Bristlecone Building on the Carson City campus. Reserved parking spaces for Purple Heart veterans on WNC’s Fallon and Douglas campuses are planned as well.
Commander and U.S. Veterans Legislative Council Nevada Chairman Andrew LePeilbet became the first to use the new Purple Heart parking space and was credited by Jacobson for assisting WNC in receiving a Purple Heart College designation. A handful of Purple Heart veterans attended the ceremony. After the ceremony, LePeilbet (Vietnam), Santor (Korea), Jacobson (Afghanistan), Leonard Munoz (Vietnam) and Tom Spencer (Vietnam) took a picture together.
Debbie Balsinger, representing Congressman Mark Amodei’s Office presented a letter of recognition to President Dalpe and the event concluded with food and refreshments in the Veterans Resource Center.