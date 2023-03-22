There's been some hard times for the Yerington Food Pantry. Recently their building has been severely damaged due to harsh snowstorms, but that doesn't mean they're shutting down.
The Yerington Food Pantry is searching for a new building to settle into, but in the meantime, they'll be in the senior citizens parking lot.
Luckily, they have a very strong team of staff and volunteers that are not allowing harsh weather conditions to slow them down and prevent them from providing food to families in need.
Tracey Rothman, Healthy Communities Coalition Pantry Lead, says, "So the first time that we decided to distribute in the parking lot of the senior center it was snowing, it was windy, it was cold, but we hadn't distributed food for three weeks and we knew that we had to get food into our community. So these amazing volunteers and volunteers from Dayton came down and we had a line of cars for probably three and a half hours."
Rothman says there's been a lot of food insecurities with senior citizens who make a majority of their clients. They also provide weekend backpack food to kids to ensure they have enough meals to last them an entire weekend. With so many people in need, they couldn't allow the weather to slow them down.
"None of this would be possible without all of them because I can be here and I can do what I can do but these people donate their time and their energy, and their efforts and they believe in this as much as I do and that's what makes this a great cohesive group, " says Rothman.
To make a donation and learn more about the Yerington Food Pantry, you can click here.