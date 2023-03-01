Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen has introduced legislation she says will support workers' rights and create strong labor standards.
According to Senator Rosen's office, the Richard L. Trumka Protecting The Rights to Organize (PRO) Act would strengthen protections for workers' rights to organize a union, negotiate for higher wages, better benefits and safer working conditions.
Some senators say this is important now more than ever with the rising cost of living.
Senator Rosen says, "at a time when many hardworking Nevadans are seeing the cost of living outpace the wages they earn, we need to protect their right to organize and to bargain for higher wages, better benefits and safer working conditions without fear of intimidation."
Specifically, the PRO Act would:
- Establish penalties on predatory corporations that violate workers’ rights, and combat misclassification of workers as supervisors and independent contractors.
- Strengthen workers’ right to strike for basic workplace improvements, including higher wages and better working conditions.
- Create a mediation and arbitration process to ensure corporations and newly formed unions reach a first contract.
- Authorize unions and employers to negotiate agreements that allow unions to collect fair-share fees that cover the costs of representation.
- Streamline the National Labor Relations Board’s (NLRB) procedures to secure worker freedoms and effectively prevent violations.
- Protect the integrity of union elections against coercive captive audience meetings.