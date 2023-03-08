Today, Senate and Assembly Democrats introduced Senate Bill 231, providing $250 million in matching funds to provide significant raises for Nevada educators and education support staff.
Under the Pupil Centered Funding Formula passed by Legislative Democrats in 2019, education funding over the next biennium will increase by a record $2 billion. SB231 will incentivize local school districts to invest a portion of these new funds in salary increases to address high teacher and staff vacancy rates.
“Ensuring every classroom has a qualified teacher is among Legislative Democrats’ top priorities this session,” said Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro. She continued, “Investing in attracting and retaining talented educators and support professionals will improve learning outcomes for our kids, and SB231 will hold school districts accountable to ensure that dollars are going where they will do the most good. I look forward to advancing this legislation and providing our state’s educators and support staff with the meaningful pay raise they deserve.”
“The best investment we can make in Nevada’s future starts with our students, educators, and support staff,” said Speaker Steve Yeager. “With record revenues, Legislative Democrats are committed to adding an additional $250 million more to attract and retain highly qualified education professionals so all our students can receive a quality education. By boosting pay for these critical positions, we help ensure that our students are set up for success - in and out of the classroom.”
“As a former 30-year Clark County educator, I am excited to join my Democratic colleagues in both chambers to introduce SB231. Attracting and retaining qualified educators and support staff is critical to providing a world class education to all of Nevada’s children,” said Senate Finance Committee Chair Marilyn Dondero Loop. She continued, “This legislation is a fiscally responsible investment in our kids’ futures that builds on historic new education funding, doesn’t raise taxes on working families, and maintains a balanced state budget.
“Teachers and education support professionals are the bedrock of our public education system,” said Assembly Ways and Means Committee Chair Daniele Monroe-Moreno. “Supporting our teachers and education support staff makes our schools and communities stronger. With SB231, we are taking a step forward toward ensuring education professionals are fairly compensated for their hard work and contributions to the State of Nevada.”
Last month, Legislative Democrats outlined a framework to increase educator and support staff pay statewide, with some education advocates indicating funds could support up to a 10% pay raise. SB231 turns that framework into actionable legislation.
Under SB231:
- An additional $250 million is allocated for public education to incentivize school districts to provide significant raises for educators and support staff
- Clark County Education Association has estimated the funds could support up to 10% raises statewide
- Funds that will serve as a matching program: If school districts allocate a portion of their budgets to raises, the state will match them up to a defined percentage
- To receive matching funds, districts will be required to certify to the state the percentage of proposed raises by employee category, the total expected cost, and a financial commitment to cover the district’s share
- Once approved, districts will be required to submit detailed reports regarding their compliance