Nevada lawmakers discussed several bills today that they say will help renters in northern Nevada.
"I don't think any community should be overlooked in terms of a severe lack of available and affordable housing. We've been the lowest ranked in the nation for a few years," said Ben Iness with the Nevada Housing Justice Alliance (NHJA).
The NHJA was one of many groups hosting "Housing Lobby Day" at the Nevada State Capitol.
Three bills were discussed.
AB 218 would prevent landlords from charging an excess fee when renters pay online.
AB 340 would reform the summary eviction process.
SB 78 provides protections for tenants and clarifies language around security and cleaning deposits.