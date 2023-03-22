Another bill will soon be heard in the Nevada legislature.
SB 243 will be introduced by Senator Rochelle Nguyen tomorrow during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.
The bill would ban people from buying catalytic converters from anyone other than a licensed worker, such as automobile wreckers, scrap metal processors or auto manufacturers or dealers.
It can also be the person who previously owned the catalytic converter, which is part of the exhaust system, so long as they have proof of ownership.
Lawmakers say the bill comes after a rise in catalytic converter theft, because of the value of the metal that's used in them.