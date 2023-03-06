A bill introduced in the Nevada legislature in February aims to let brewpubs in the state to be able to serve at a broader spectrum of special events while also being able to transport their own beverages to said events.
Senate Bill 108 would, according to the legislation, revise the definition of "special event" for the purposes of certain provisions governing brew pubs, authorize a person who operates a brewpub to engage in certain activities concerning the transport, storage and sale of malt beverages, and provide other matters related.
The bill would change the term "special event" as in this legislation to mean an event no longer than three days, rather than the prior one day. It would also require a permit be issued by the local government where that event is conducted.
An addition to the bill would allow licensed owners of brewpubs to transport to and store the malt beverages at any other location, within the same county or not, that is being operated by that person for the purpose of sale.
Senate Bill 108 is planned to be further discussed at a Senate Commerce and Labor meeting on Wednesday, March 8.