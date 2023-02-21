Since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants have received a second monthly payment, known as Supplemental Emergency Allotments (SEA).
After March 14, 2023, those second monthly payments will end.
Beginning in April, the first monthly payment will be the only benefit received by program participants.
The Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services, the state agency in charge of administering SNAP, issued SEA payments during the federal government’s Public Health Emergency declaration for as long as allowable.
Residents in Mono County will also see SNAP benefits cut off as benefit amounts enacted at the beginning of the pandemic are set to expire in March 2023 per the End of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023/
On December 29, 2022, Congress passed and President Biden signed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 that reduced benefits nationwide.
The reduction of benefits will differ based on household size and income. For example: A senior who normally qualifies for $23 per month in SNAP has been receiving $281 throughout the pandemic, the maximum SNAP allotment for a household of one.
When the emergency allotments sunset in April, the senior will receive $23, the original SNAP payment without the additional SEA amount of $258 – a 91.81% reduction. Two adults with two children who normally would qualify for $100 per month in SNAP have been receiving $939, the maximum allotment for a household of four.
Starting in April, the household will receive 89.35% less in SNAP.
“The end of these supplemental benefits for Nevada families will decrease the amount some working families and seniors are receiving by an average of 80-90% which will be difficult for many,” said Robert Thompson, Administrator of the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services.
In total, DWSS has issued more than $1 billion in supplemental emergency SNAP benefits to Nevada households during the PHE declaration. Ahead of this change, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services has bolstered budgets for food banks around the country to help address food insecurity.
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program formerly known as "Food Stamps," SNAP is designed to help low-income families buy nutritious food from approved stores.
To apply, you can visit AccessNevada.dwss.nv.gov, or call 1-800-992-0900.