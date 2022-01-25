Nevada’s Rainy-Day Fund now has a balance of $340 million, following a transfer of over $295 million from the State’s General Fund last week.
The Rainy-Day Fund now has its highest balance since the all-time high watermark of $401 million, set just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In May 2020, the entire balance of the Rainy-Day Fund was transferred to the State General Fund to avoid more significant budget cuts in response to the economic effects of the pandemic.
The state says total revenue collections are currently trending higher than the Economic Forum projections, and the State has maintained its high credit rating, the highest in Nevada history.
(Office of Governor Steve Sisolak contributed to this report.)