AT&T is rolling out a first-of-its-kind 9-1-1 upgrade that’ll make it easier for emergency services to find and send help to wireless 9-1-1 callers.
A new “Locate Before Route” feature began launching this week across the country that uses GPS instead of cell towers to give a more precise location for people who call 9-1-1 from a mobile device.
The technology is expected to help narrow down location of a wireless caller from several miles (based on cell towers) to within about 55 yards. With a better location, public safety can respond faster.
According to AT&T, about 80% of 9-1-1 calls today are made from mobile devices – so this technology fills a significant need.
This new location-based routing is only available on the AT&T network. It’ll automatically work on mobile 9-1-1 calls for AT&T customers nationwide by the end of June.