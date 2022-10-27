A new base-to-base gondola is set to open this coming ski season at Palisades Tahoe.
The best part?
The view.
"Off to the left you see Lake Tahoe, off to the right you see the wilderness. Then you just keep going. You go into the White Wolf mid station terminal. And then you finally arrive in Alpine. With this dramatic open bowl skiing that's just so incredible here at Alpine Meadows. So, it's a lift with an experience."
The base-to-base gondola will connect the two valleys of the resort - Alpine Meadows to Olympic Valley - making it one of the largest in the country for skiers and snowboarders.
This expansion is one of the founders' original visions for the resort.
It connects visitors to the resort's 6,000 acres and lifts, including the expert runs for more advanced riders.
And builders say that this kind of gondola is not common in North America.
"The only things that could compare to this are basically lifts that are done in Europe. I mean to configure a lift with four separate terminals. I mean, most unique lifts that expand from one to the other have maybe one intermediate terminal. Well we've got four total terminals,” says Casey Bland, senior advisor to the project.
Palisades Tahoe expects to open up for the season on November 22nd.